Eminem's Mom Dead at 69

Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, died Monday at age 69 after a battle with advanced lung cancer. Her diagnosis was first reported in September, and at the time, it was revealed that she didn't have much time left, reports TMZ , who confirmed Nelson's death with her rapper son's representative. Nelson and Eminem, 52, had an infamously rocky relationship, with Eminem referencing her alleged abusive behavior and drug problems in songs including 2002's "Cleanin' Out My Closet." His mother even sued him for defamation at one point, People reports. In 2007, she wrote a tell-all about her life and their relationship, and claimed her son (born Marshall Mathers III) forgot how close they were when he was young, the AP reports. She also recorded a song with rap group ID-X in which she urged Eminem to "take responsibility" for his own life, the Independent reports.

In 2013, fans speculated Eminem might be publicly apologizing to his mom with his song "Headlights," which included the line, "I'm mad I didn't get the chance to thank you for being my mom and my dad. So Mom, please accept this as a tribute." Then, in 2022, she recorded (and later deleted) a video congratulating her son on his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride," she said at the time. "I'm very, very proud of you." Eminem was also estranged from his dad, whom Nelson married when she was just 15, and who left the family shortly after Eminem was born. He died in 2019 at age 67, People reported at the time. (More Eminem stories.)