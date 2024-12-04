Cuba, Once Again, Is Plunged Into Darkness

Cuba found itself without power once again on Wednesday, with Reuters reporting the country's grid collapsed after its largest power plant failed around 2am. Witnesses said Havana was almost entirely dark save for a few large hotels and government buildings, and while the outage's reach hasn't been confirmed, social media posts indicated the full island could be without power. CNN reports the state-run Cuban Electric Union said work to bring the grid back online is underway, but residents were warned it could take as long as days. Bloomberg reports a failure at the same plant in October caused a days-long outage. Context from Reuters: