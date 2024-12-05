Words on Bullets Echo Common Critique of Insurers

After police reported finding words that appeared to be "deny," "delay," and "depose" on bullet casings at the scene of Wednesday's CEO murder, it didn't take long for people to draw a chilling connection. As CNBC reports, the words are similar to a scathing 2010 book about the insurance industry titled Delay Deny Defend, with the subtitle, Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It. The description of the book by Jay M. Feinman says it reveals how insurers increase profits by "delaying payment of claims, denying valid claims in whole or in part, and defending their actions by forcing claimants to enter litigation."