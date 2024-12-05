Fugitive Caught Thanks to 3-Year-Old TikTok Video

A fugitive on the run for more than three years after a murder in Florida has been captured in Mexico, and police credit a three-year-old TikTok video. Benjamin "Bambi" Williams, 41, is charged with murdering estranged girlfriend Joana Peca in 2021 and has been extradited to the US, reports the Tampa Bay Times . Police say Williams lured Peca, his 27-year-old ex, to a local cemetery on July 31 of that year on the pretext of wanting to see their 4-month-old son. Instead, he allegedly shot her while she sat in her van with the child, per People . The boy wasn't injured, nor was Peca's other son, 4, also in the vehicle.

Williams vanished after the shooting and remained at large despite a $25,000 reward and his story being featured on a true-crime TV show in 2022. The big break came last month, when someone in Mexico saw a TikTok video made about the case by influencer Jasmeen Alexander back in 2021, reports CNN. It features a local news report on the murder, and the person recognized Williams as a resident of Mexico City who was living under a different name. Learning of the arrest was a "combination of happiness and pain," says Peca's mother, Eleni Peca. She adds, per the Times: "I'm learning how to live with the pain and focus with those little boys and make sure they're safe—make sure they are well loved."