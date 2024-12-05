Fugitive Caught Thanks to 3-Year-Old TikTok Video

A fugitive on the run for more than three years after a murder in Florida has been captured in Mexico, and police credit a three-year-old TikTok video. Benjamin "Bambi" Williams, 41, is charged with murdering estranged girlfriend Joana Peca in 2021 and has been extradited to the US, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Police say Williams lured Peca, his 27-year-old ex, to a local cemetery on July 31 of that year on the pretext of wanting to see their 4-month-old son. Instead, he allegedly shot her while she sat in her van with the child, per People. The boy wasn't injured, nor was Peca's other son, 4, also in the vehicle.
Williams vanished after the shooting and remained at large despite a $25,000 reward and his story being featured on a true-crime TV show in 2022. The big break came last month, when someone in Mexico saw a TikTok video made about the case by influencer Jasmeen Alexander back in 2021, reports CNN. It features a local news report on the murder, and the person recognized Williams as a resident of Mexico City who was living under a different name. Learning of the arrest was a "combination of happiness and pain," says Peca's mother, Eleni Peca. She adds, per the Times: "I'm learning how to live with the pain and focus with those little boys and make sure they're safe—make sure they are well loved."