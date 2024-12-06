Satanic Temple Launches School Release Program

"I do think a lot of school districts don't realize when they open the door for one religion, they open it for all of them," says Julie Everett, campaign director for the After School Satan Club. The Satanic Temple's religious release program will begin this month at an elementary school in Marysville, Ohio, WCMH reports. The Hellion Academy of Independent Learning—HAIL—program was created as an alternative to Christian programs that allow students to be excused from school to attend classes in religious instruction, reports WSYX . Everett says that the program was created in response to requests from parents and that four students from Edgewood Elementary School have signed up.

The LifeWise evangelical program has been offering off-campus programs during the school day once a week since September last year. Everett says the HAIL program will be offered once a month. She tells WOSU that the Satanic Temple, which is recognized as a church by the IRS, doesn't worship, or even believe in, Satan or any other "supernatural deities." She says the aim is to teach values including compassion and individualism. "We aren't worshipping the devil and sacrificing babies and using blood, she says. "It's actually the opposite." The organization previously launched the After School Satan Club to counter evangelical Good News Clubs, it said in a news release last month.

Release time programs, which began more than a century ago, have experienced a revival in recent years and LifeWise now offers hundreds of programs in 12 states, the Guardian reports. Betty Elswick tells WSYX that she was one of the parents who requested a HAIL chapter. "We wanted to make sure that we had a program that was teaching compassion and empathy and also inclusion," Elswick says "Several parents had expressed concerns about their kids coming home and being bullied or made fun of and teased for not participating in the other programs in the area." (More Satanic Temple stories.)