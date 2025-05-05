$650K Raised for Woman Who Called Child the N-Word

A Minnesota woman who was caught on video after allegedly calling a young Black boy the n-word is more than halfway to a million dollars after she launched a crowdfunding campaign for herself in the wake of the incident. Shiloh Hendrix was at a playground in Rochester, Minnesota, when, she says on her GiveSendGo campaign page, she noticed another child touching her own child's diaper bag. That's when the n-word allegedly came out, and then Sharmake Omar, 30, who knows the child's family, started filming Hendrix. Details:

The slur: Omar can be heard asking Hendrix if she used the racist slur against the child, to which Hendrix replies in the affirmative. She also uses the slur multiple times against Omar, NBC News reports.