Secret Service Boss, Lawmaker Erupt in Shouts

Much of the public hearing held Thursday by the House task force investigating the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump in July was cordial, featuring lawmakers stressing bipartisanship while questioning the acting director of the Secret Service. That shifted when Republican Rep. Pat Fallon changed the subject to this year's Sept. 11 ceremony in New York, the Washington Post reports. Displaying a large photo of the event, Fallon asked Ronald Rowe why he was there, standing immediately behind Trump, President Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Rowe agreed it would usually be the special agent in charge of the security detail who stands closest to the president. Then it got loud, per NBC News , with Rose and Fallon pointing fingers at each other:

Rowe: "I actually responded to Ground Zero. I was there going through the ashes of the World Trade Center. I was there at Fresh Kills..."

Fallon: "I'm not asking you that! I'm asking you, were you the SAC, were you the special agent in charge?"

Rowe: "I was there to show respect for a Secret Service member that died on 9/11!"

Fallon: "Oh, that's a bunch of horse hockey!"

Rowe: "Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes!"

Fallon: "Don't try to bully me."

Both accused the other of politicizing the event, with Fallon arguing Rowe had put the president in danger by taking the prominent spot in an attempt to raise his profile as a candidate for director.

In the quiet parts of the hearing, Rowe told the task force the agency's failings require a "reorganizing and reimagining" of its culture, agreeing the Secret Service had gotten away from encouraging staffers to speak up when they see problems. Democratic Rep. Jason Crow called it "just wild" that agents were communicating in real time about threats at the Butler rally in text messages and emails. After the hearing, the task force met to discuss the upcoming final report on its investigation, per NBC. An interim report released in October said that the Secret Service didn't properly coordinate with local law enforcement in Pennsylvania.