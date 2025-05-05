Luxury Yacht Sinks Near Miami, Forcing Dramatic Rescue

A luxury yacht went down off the coast of Miami Saturday night, requiring the US Coast Guard and other agencies to rescue all 32 people aboard. The 63-foot vessel began to take on water for unknown reasons, CBS News reports. Because of the number of people involved, multiple agencies including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Marine Patrol responded, and "Good Samaritan" boats also assisted. No one was injured, USA Today reports. Commercial salvage crews are now working to recover the wreckage, which the Coast Guard says is not hazardous for navigation.