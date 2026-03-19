World | Saudi Arabia Saudi Tells Iran to Wise Up, or Else Foreign minister signals retaliation for missile barrages could come at any time By Arden Dier withNewser.AI Posted Mar 19, 2026 11:51 AM CDT Copied Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud chairs a consultative meeting of foreign ministers from a group of Arab and Islamic countries in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Baraa Anwer) Saudi Arabia's top diplomat is signaling his country's tolerance for Iran's strikes is wearing thin. Hours after two barrages of ballistic missiles were shot down over Riyadh, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Thursday the kingdom "will not shy away" from defending its territory and energy infrastructure and warned that military action remains on the table, without specifying what might trigger it, per the New York Times. The comments come as Iran has launched thousands of missiles and drones at Gulf states hosting US bases since late February, with Saudi Arabia now facing a growing share of the fire. The latest salvo injured four foreign residents in Riyadh and coincided with a high-level regional meeting in the capital to address Iranian attacks. Prince Faisal framed it as a deliberate effort by Tehran to rattle diplomats gathered from across the region. "All I can say is, we were not intimidated," he said. The Saudi defense ministry also reported drones hitting a Red Sea oil refinery and said it had intercepted a missile aimed at Yanbu, a critical export terminal that skirts the tense Strait of Hormuz. Prince Faisal said any remaining trust between Riyadh and Tehran has collapsed and though he hopes Iran will "stop attacking their neighbors ... I am doubtful they have that wisdom," per Al Jazeera. Read These Next Israel's 'decapitation' strategy in Iran carries risks. Democrats walk out on Bondi's Epstein files briefing. Woman arrested in Iowa murder that puzzled cops for 15 years. America's top five dog breeds. Report an error