'Flirtatious' Moment Led to Better Photo of Suspected CEO Shooter

The man believed to have shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday morning may have traveled to New York from Atlanta last month, authorities say. Police are investigating a Greyhound bus ticket purchased for a Nov. 24 trip and are attempting to find a name associated with that order, NBC News reports. Greyhound says it is "fully cooperating with authorities on this active investigation" and could not give any further details. But a source tells the New York Times the suspect is believed to have used a fake New Jersey ID to book a room at the Manhattan hostel where he was seen in surveillance images, smiling. Police are now describing that as a "flirtatious moment" between the suspect and a female employee at the hostel, during which he lowered his mask and smiled at her, CNN reports. She reportedly asked to see his smile and he complied, ABC News reports.