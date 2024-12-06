'Flirtatious' Moment Led to Better Photo of Suspected CEO Shooter

The man believed to have shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday morning may have traveled to New York from Atlanta last month, authorities say. Police are investigating a Greyhound bus ticket purchased for a Nov. 24 trip and are attempting to find a name associated with that order, NBC News reports. Greyhound says it is "fully cooperating with authorities on this active investigation" and could not give any further details. But a source tells the New York Times the suspect is believed to have used a fake New Jersey ID to book a room at the Manhattan hostel where he was seen in surveillance images, smiling. Police are now describing that as a "flirtatious moment" between the suspect and a female employee at the hostel, during which he lowered his mask and smiled at her, CNN reports. She reportedly asked to see his smile and he complied, ABC News reports.
While the manhunt for the suspect was still on, by Thursday authorities said they were getting more clear in their knowledge of the gunman's whereabouts in the days prior to the shooting. Meanwhile, the Network Contagion Research Institute at Rutgers University identified thousands of social media posts similar to this one from journalist Taylor Lorenz, who linked an article about health insurance companies no longer covering anesthesia for the full duration of some surgeries, and added, "And people wonder why we want these executives dead." She later expanded in a post where she clarified, "No, that does not mean people should murder them." A senior adviser at the institute calls the trend "deeply concerning" and a sign of radicalization among certain segments of the population.