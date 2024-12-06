Iran Hails 'Milestone for Space Sector'

Iran said Friday it conducted a successful space launch, the latest for its program the West alleges improves Tehran's ballistic missile program. Iran conducted the launch using its Simorgh program, a satellite-carrying rocket that had had a series of failed launches, at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province, the AP reports. That's the site of Iran's civilian space program. The Simorgh carried what Iran described as an "orbital propulsion system," as well as two research systems, to a 250-mile orbit above the Earth. A system that could change the orbit of a spacecraft would allow Iran to geo-synchronize the orbits of its satellites. Tehran has long sought that ability.