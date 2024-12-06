Watch Out, Netflix—Here Come the Niche Streamers

There's a new streaming sheriff in town. Although most people are more familiar with mainstream content providers like Netflix, Max, and Disney+, Quartz reports that specialty platforms such as BritBox are now the hot ticket, with subscriptions to those services spiking nearly 20% this year, according to data from the Antenna analytics firm. Meanwhile, subscriptions to media giants increased by a relatively meager 7%. Eight niche streamers in particular enjoyed rapid growth:

The New York Times notes that, despite the inroads that specialty services like these have made, there are still "plenty of red flags" for those companies, including customers "hopscotching" between services and a lack of brand recognition—the article points out that many people find these niche providers only while searching for particular shows or movies, not the providers' names themselves. WCNC, in fact, worries that the specialty streamers' good fortune might just be a "bubble" waiting to "burst." (More streaming content stories.)