Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit Highs After Reassuring Jobs Report

US stocks rose to records Friday after data suggested the job market remains solid enough to keep the economy going, but not so strong that it raises immediate worries about inflation.

The quiet trading came after the latest jobs report came in mixed enough to strengthen traders' expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again at its next meeting in two weeks. The report showed US employers hired more workers than expected last month, but it also said the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked up to 4.2% from 4.1%. "The Fed remains on track to deliver a cut in December," said Lindsay Rosner, head of multisector investing within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Several retailers offered encouragement after delivering better-than-expected results for the latest quarter. Ulta Beauty rallied 9% after topping expectations for both profit and revenue. The opening of new stores helped boost its revenue, and it raised the bottom end of its forecasted range for sales over this full year. Lululemon stretched 15.9% higher following its own profit report. It said stronger sales outside the US helped in particular, and earnings topped analysts' expectations. Retailers overall have been offering mixed signals on how resilient US shoppers can remain with the slowing job market and still-high prices. Target gave a dour forecast for the holiday shopping season, for example, while Walmart gave a much more encouraging outlook.