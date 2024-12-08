54-Year Assad Regime Appears to Have Fallen in Syria

Rebels take the capital of Damascus, and the president has reportedly fled
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 8, 2024 2:41 AM CST
Assad Regime Appears to Have Fallen in Syria
Syrians shoot in the air in celebration of the arrival of opposition fighters in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.   (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

The 54-year Assad family dynasty appears to have come to an end in Syria. Rebels took control of the capital of Damascus without a fight, and President Bashar al-Assad is nowhere to be seen amid speculation he fled the country, reports the BBC.

  • Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Assad flew out of Damascus early Sunday, reports the AP. That has not been confirmed. He ruled the country for nearly 25 years after being elected in 2000 upon the death of his father, Hafez Assad. The elder Assad gained power in a bloodless coup in 1970.
  • Leaders of Syria's army informed officers that the Assad regime is over, reports Reuters. Thousands were gathering at a main square in the capital in celebration. Rebels declared that Syria is "free of the tyrant" on Telegram. Assad had long been allied with Russia and Iran.
  • Syria's prime minister, Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali, told the nation in a video address that he would remain in his post and work with whatever new government emerges. "We extend our hand even to the opposition who extended their hand and confirmed that they will not harm any person who belongs to the Syrian homeland," he said, per the Washington Post.

  • The main rebel group behind the lightning-fast military movement to topple Assad—Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS—says it will work with the prime minister and instructed rebel forces to steer clear of government institutions until they are formally turned over, per the New York Times. HTS broke with al-Qaeda in 2016, though they are still considered a terrorist group by the US. Other rebel factions operate elsewhere in the nation. Read more here.
  • Rebels freed prisoners from Saydnaya Prison north of the capital, notorious for its brutality to Assad's opponents, according to multiple outlets. The takeover of Damascus came after anti-Assad forces took the major cities of Aleppo, Hama, and Homs.
(More Bashar al-Assad stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X