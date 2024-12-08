54-Year Assad Regime Appears to Have Fallen in Syria

The 54-year Assad family dynasty appears to have come to an end in Syria. Rebels took control of the capital of Damascus without a fight, and President Bashar al-Assad is nowhere to be seen amid speculation he fled the country, reports the BBC.

Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Assad flew out of Damascus early Sunday, reports the AP. That has not been confirmed. He ruled the country for nearly 25 years after being elected in 2000 upon the death of his father, Hafez Assad. The elder Assad gained power in a bloodless coup in 1970.

Leaders of Syria's army informed officers that the Assad regime is over, reports Reuters. Thousands were gathering at a main square in the capital in celebration. Rebels declared that Syria is "free of the tyrant" on Telegram. Assad had long been allied with Russia and Iran.

Syria's prime minister, Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali, told the nation in a video address that he would remain in his post and work with whatever new government emerges. "We extend our hand even to the opposition who extended their hand and confirmed that they will not harm any person who belongs to the Syrian homeland," he said, per the Washington Post.