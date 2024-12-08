Moana 2 Tops the Original

The Walt Disney Co.'s animated film Moana 2 remained at the top of the box office in its second weekend in theaters as it brought in another record haul. The film added $52 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. That brings its domestic total to $300 million, surpassing the original, and its global tally to a staggering $600 million, the AP reports. The amount set a record gross for a movie on the weekend following Thanksgiving weekend, unseating Frozen II, which earned $35.2 million in the same time frame in 2019. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation. Moana 2 has already broken into the five highest-grossing releases of the year.

The weekend also showcased several new releases, including A24's horror comedy Y2K and the Jude Law crime thriller The Order. But nothing presented significant competition to the enticing Thanksgiving leftovers, Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II. Second place at the box office was occupied by Wicked, which added $34.9 million, bringing its domestic total to $320.5 million in three weeks. Globally, the musical adaptation released by Universal is at $455.6 million. Gladiator II followed in third place with $12.5 million. The biggest of the many newcomers was the Indian action pic Pushpa: The Rule–Part 2, which earned $4.9 million.

