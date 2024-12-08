Paul Krugman Plans One Last Column

Paul Krugman—described by his editor as a sometimes "lonely voice arguing unfashionable positions" on the New York Times opinion pages—is retiring as a columnist. After 25 years in the role, Krugman posted online that he "decided to leave in search of more freedom in terms of both style and content. And that's all I am going to say for now." Krugman won a Nobel Prize in economic sciences in 2008, and warned at the time that the government's response to the financial crisis wasn't strong enough to rescue the job market, Deadline reports.

In announcing Krugman's retirement to the staff on Friday, Times opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury said he helped "countless readers become more fluent in and mindful of how trade, taxes, technology, the markets, labor and capital intersected with political leadership, ideology and partisanship to shape the lives of people across America and the world." Kingsbury also praised his detailed criticism of Donald Trump's economic policies, including his support of tariffs, per Mediaite. He's a professor at City University of New York Graduate Center and previously was on the faculties of Princeton, MIT, Yale, and Stanford. Krugman said he'll announce his plans and write one final column before his retirement takes effect at the end of the year.