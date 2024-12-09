Shortlist for Time's Person of the Year Is Out

The year of 2024 was enough to make heads nod, shake, and spin. Time is out with the shortlist of the 10 people around the globe who induced the most of that, and they include some very familiar faces and past winners, along with a few newcomers. In alphabetical order:



Kamala Harris: Catapulted from the No. 2 spot on the Democrats' presidential ticket in July to the No. 1 spot, Harris made "a remarkable 107-day presidential campaign" aimed at becoming the first woman to take the White House.

Kate Middleton: The princess of Wales' bout with cancer raised privacy concerns over the health of public figures.