Shortlist for Time's Person of the Year Is Out

3 presidential candidates in the US and Mexico, including the 2 victors, make the cut
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2024 12:11 PM CST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gives a media briefing from the National Palace in Mexico City, Oct. 2, 2024, the morning after her inauguration.   (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

The year of 2024 was enough to make heads nod, shake, and spin. Time is out with the shortlist of the 10 people around the globe who induced the most of that, and they include some very familiar faces and past winners, along with a few newcomers. In alphabetical order:

  • Kamala Harris: Catapulted from the No. 2 spot on the Democrats' presidential ticket in July to the No. 1 spot, Harris made "a remarkable 107-day presidential campaign" aimed at becoming the first woman to take the White House.
  • Kate Middleton: The princess of Wales' bout with cancer raised privacy concerns over the health of public figures.

  • Elon Musk: Calling the multiple-CEO "an innovative disrupter," Time notes that 2024 was the year he "stepped into the world of politics," putting his thumb heavily on the scale of Donald Trump's chances. Musk won Person of the Year in 2021.
  • Yulia Navalnaya: Alexei Navalny's wife became one of the world's most famous widows when the Russian opposition leader died in prison in February. She took up his mantle.
  • Benjamin Netanyahu: Amid the ongoing war in Gaza and the expanding war in Lebanon, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the Israeli prime minister's on charges of crimes against humanity.
  • Jerome Powell: Two words about the Fed chief: Interest rates, which finally started to come down this year.
  • Joe Rogan: The podcaster commands an audience of 11 million over at the Joe Rogan Experience, which was Spotify's No. 1 podcast of the year for the fifth year in a row. He also interviewed Trump in the election's home stretch, then endorsed him.
  • Claudia Sheinbaum: While the United States opted not to elect its first female president in November, Mexico went right ahead and did just that in July. Sheinbaum is also the country's first Jewish president.
  • Donald Trump: The president-elect's "stunning political comeback" saw him win the popular vote for the first time. The victory will make him the oldest president in history as well as the only person convicted of a felony to hold the office. Trump was Person of the Year in 2016 after he first won the White House.
  • Mark Zuckerberg: The Meta CEO and planet's fourth richest person "was under the microscope this year" as he faced a Senate committee over questions about social media's effects on kids. He was Person of the Year in 2010.
