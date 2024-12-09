Liz Cheney Fires Back After Trump's Jail Threat

Former Rep. Liz Cheney fired back Monday after President-elect Trump said members of the House committee that investigated the Capitol riot should be in jail. Cheney, the committee's vice chair, said Trump's claims were "ridiculous and false" and his Sunday remarks were "a continuation of his assault on the rule of law."



"Here is the truth: Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and seize power," Cheney said in a statement, per the Hill. He mobilized an angry mob and sent them to the United States Capitol, where they attacked police officers, invaded the building and halted the official counting of electoral votes. Trump watched on television as police officers were brutally beaten and the Capitol was assaulted, refusing for hours to tell the mob to leave."