Politics / Liz Cheney Liz Cheney Fires Back After Trump's Jail Threat Remarks on House Jan. 6 committee 'a continuation of his assault on the rule of law,' she says By Rob Quinn, Newser Staff Posted Dec 9, 2024 12:33 PM CST Copied Former Rep. Liz Cheney listens in as Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotki speaks during a campaign event at New Vintage Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP) Former Rep. Liz Cheney fired back Monday after President-elect Trump said members of the House committee that investigated the Capitol riot should be in jail. Cheney, the committee's vice chair, said Trump's claims were "ridiculous and false" and his Sunday remarks were "a continuation of his assault on the rule of law." "Here is the truth: Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and seize power," Cheney said in a statement, per the Hill. He mobilized an angry mob and sent them to the United States Capitol, where they attacked police officers, invaded the building and halted the official counting of electoral votes. Trump watched on television as police officers were brutally beaten and the Capitol was assaulted, refusing for hours to tell the mob to leave." "This was the worst breach of our Constitution by any president in our nation's history," Cheney said. "Donald Trump's suggestion that members of Congress who later investigated his illegal and unconstitutional actions should be jailed is a continuation of his assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our republic." On Sunday, Trump accused Cheney, panel chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, and others on what he called the "un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps" of destroying evidence. "For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail," he said. The evidence was not destroyed and remains online, reports the New York Times. Trump also said he would move "very quickly" to pardon his supporters who stormed the Capitol. Trump "knows his claims about the select committee are ridiculous and false, as has been detailed extensively, including by Chairman Thompson," Cheney said. "There is no conceivably appropriate factual or constitutional basis for what Donald Trump is suggesting—a Justice Department investigation of the work of a congressional committee—and any lawyer who attempts to pursue that course would quickly find themselves engaged in sanctionable conduct." President Biden is reportedly considering pre-emptive pardons for Cheney, Anthony Fauci, and others Trump might target after he returns to power next month.