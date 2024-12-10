CEO Shooting Suspect's Arrest Leads to Bad Press for McDonald's

The arrest of a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has not resulted in good press for the McDonald's restaurants of Altoona, Pennsylvania. It was at one of the Altoona locations where a customer first noticed Luigi Mangione and recognized him from the surveillance photos circulating of the murder suspect, and it was an employee of the location who called 911, leading to Mangione's arrest at the fast-food joint, the AP reports. Owing to the fact that the suspect had achieved a bit of "folk hero" fame among those disgruntled about the insurance industry, those actions led some to "review-bomb" at least three McDonald's locations in the Altoona area, Axios reports.