The oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments, dating from 300 to 800 AD, will be sold in New York this month, Sotheby's auction house said. The 155-pound, two-foot-tall marble slab inscribed with the commandments in Paleo-Hebrew script will be auctioned on Dec. 18. The tablet was unearthed during railroad excavations along the southern coast of Israel in 1913 and was at first not recognized as a historically significant artifact. It was used as a paving stone at a local home "with the inscription facing upwards and exposed to foot traffic" until 1943 when it was sold to a scholar who grasped its significance, Sotheby's said.