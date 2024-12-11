Rights Groups Slam 2034 World Cup Choice

The World Cup was hosted by Qatar in 2022, and it will return to the Arabian Peninsula in 2034. FIFA announced Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has been chosen to host the men's soccer tournament, drawing protests from human rights groups, NBC News reports. A joint statement from 21 groups, including Amnesty International, called it a "moment of great danger" for human rights and said the "reckless decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia without ensuring adequate human rights protections are in place will put many lives at risk." Only soccer federations in Asia and Oceania were eligible to host the tournament in 2034, and Saudi Arabia's federation was the only one to submit a bid.

"At every stage of this bidding process, FIFA has shown its commitment to human rights to be a sham," said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International's head of labor rights and sport, per the AP. Critics accuse the kingdom, which plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on new facilities, of "sportswashing" to improve its reputation despite human rights abuses, the BBC reports. Saudi Arabia was chosen in a vote at a meeting where all 211 FIFA members were present via video link. The meeting also chose Spain, Portugal, and Morocco as joint hosts of the 2030 World Cup, with celebratory games to be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay to mark 100 years of the competition. That was also the only bid for the year.

"What better way to celebrate the 100th anniversary in 2030 than to have the World Cup in six countries, in three continents, with 48 teams and 104 epic matches," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, per Reuters. "The world will stand still and will celebrate the 100 years of the World Cup." Soccer federations from countries including Switzerland and Denmark said they wanted FIFA to monitor human rights improvements. "We would have liked to see more bids for both the 2030 and 2034 World Cups, and we are critical of the overall process," said Jesper Moller, chairman of the Danish federation. (In 2018, the US, Canada, and Mexico were chosen as joint hosts of the 2026 World Cup.)