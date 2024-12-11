John Puts Legalizing Marijuana on the 'Greatest Mistakes' List

Elton John has stopped using marijuana, which he thinks is a good idea for everyone. For one thing, it's addictive, the singer said in a new Time magazine interview. And "it leads to other drugs." He put part of the blame for its use on governments. "Legalizing marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time," John said, per the Guardian. Cannibas is legal in Canada, with restrictions. In the US, many but not all states have made it legal for medicinal or recreational use.