John Puts Legalizing Marijuana on the 'Greatest Mistakes' List

Elton John has stopped using marijuana, which he thinks is a good idea for everyone. For one thing, it's addictive, the singer said in a new Time magazine interview. And "it leads to other drugs." He put part of the blame for its use on governments. "Legalizing marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time," John said, per the Guardian. Cannibas is legal in Canada, with restrictions. In the US, many but not all states have made it legal for medicinal or recreational use.
John, 77, said in 1999 that he'd given up marijuana after doctors advised it when he was having problems with his throat on tour. He's been sober for 34 years, the singer said—having given up cocaine long ago—and helped friends kick drugs, revealing in his 2019 memoir Me that he's Eminem's Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor, per People. John said it's difficult to tell addicts they're behaving like jerks, and it's "tough to hear." Admitting that he was, John said, helped him get sober. The interview was to mark the singer's being named Time's icon of the year. (More Elton John stories.)