Report: Time Has Picked Trump as Person of the Year

Thursday is going to be a big day for Donald Trump. The president-elect will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange for the first time, and sources tell outlets including the AP , Reuters , and Politico that he will also be named Time magazine's Person of the Year. Trump was one of 10 people on a short list revealed Monday , including Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump was previously named Person of the Year in 2016. The winner of the presidential election has been named Person of the Year every election year since 1992 except 1996. In 2020, President Biden shared the title with Harris.

Time says the title recognizes the person who has had the most influence on the world "for good or for ill." The magazine, which chose Taylor Swift last year, said its pick would be announced Thursday morning. "Time does not comment on its annual choice for Person of the Year prior to publication," a spokesperson said. CNN notes that "the distinction has become an obsession of sorts for Trump throughout the years," especially before he was chosen for the first time in 2016. "I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite," he said in a tweet after the magazine named Angela Merkel in 2015. (More President-elect Trump stories.)