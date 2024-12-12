An Unusual Football Rift Is Playing Out With Ex-Stars

He was gracious about it at the time, but two decades years after losing the NFL's sack record, Mark Gastineau is angry. The animosity is evident in a trailer for an ESPN documentary in which the 68-year-old Gastineau confronts Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. Gastineau thinks Favre deliberately allowed Michael Strahan to sack him during the final game of the 2001 season, reports the Athletic. The sack gave Strahan 22.5 for the season, eclipsing the mark of 22 Gastineau had set in 1984.

"You fell down for him," Gastineau tells Favre, who seems stunned at the confrontation at a memorabilia show. "I'm going to get my sack back. ... You hurt me, Brett." In Gastineau's view, losing the record has played a role in him not getting into the Hall of Fame. He says he also plans to confront Strahan in person.