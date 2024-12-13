NYPD: Mangione May Not Have Been UnitedHealthcare Client

The NYPD chief of detectives says there is "no indication" Luigi Mangione, charged in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is a client of the insurer. "We have no indication that he was ever a client of UnitedHealthcare, but he does make mention [in his alleged writings] that it is the fifth-largest corporation in America, which would make it the largest healthcare organization in America," Joseph Kenny says in an interview with NBC New York. "So that's possibly why he targeted that that company. He had prior knowledge that the conference was taking place on that date, at that location."