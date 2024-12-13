NYPD: Mangione May Not Have Been UnitedHealthcare Client

The NYPD chief of detectives says there is "no indication" Luigi Mangione, charged in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is a client of the insurer. "We have no indication that he was ever a client of UnitedHealthcare, but he does make mention [in his alleged writings] that it is the fifth-largest corporation in America, which would make it the largest healthcare organization in America," Joseph Kenny says in an interview with NBC New York. "So that's possibly why he targeted that that company. He had prior knowledge that the conference was taking place on that date, at that location."
Police previously said Mangione's notebook included the line, "What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It's targeted, precise, and doesn't risk innocents." Read Kenny's full interview here. Meanwhile, CNN details the mounting evidence authorities say they have against Mangione, and reports that the suspect hadn't spoken to his mother since July. That's around the time friends and family say he went dark on social media. His mother reported him missing November 18, contacting authorities in San Francisco, where she knew he'd been living, to say that his voicemail was full and she could not reach him.