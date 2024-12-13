Don't Get Burned by That Stanley Mug

Watch out, Stanley owners: Two types of mugs from the popular brand are being recalled due to burn risk. The company says the lids on Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs can detach, and it is aware of 38 people who have been injured as a result, NBC News reports. Stanley, in cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, is recalling all such mugs sold in the US between June 2016 and this month, a total of 2.6 million, CBS News reports. Retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target sold the mugs for between $20 and $50.

The affected mugs, which come in 12oz, 16oz, and 20oz sizes, were all manufactured in China. "At Stanley 1913, we are committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life," Stanley, a Seattle-based company, said in a statement. "We ask that all customers in possession of either product immediately stop use and reach out to Stanley 1913 for a free replacement lid." More information and a search tool to check whether your product is affected can be found here. (Stanley cups are all the rage, leading to at least one epic alleged theft.)