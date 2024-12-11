Report: Mangione Detailed His Plans in Notebook

"I haven't seen any evidence that they have the right guy," Thomas Dickey, a lawyer for Luigi Mangione, said Tuesday. The NYPD says otherwise. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Wednesday that the gun found on the 26-year-old is a match for the shell casings found at the site where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in Manhattan a week ago. She added that Mangione's fingerprints match those on a water bottle and protein bar wrapper found near the scene; they were purchased by the gunman from a coffee shop prior to the shooting. More:
- A notebook: A law enforcement source tells CNN that in addition to a handwritten 262-word "manifesto," Mangione was also carrying a spiral notebook detailing his plans when he was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday. The source says the notebook included "to-do lists" connected to the CEO's shooting. The source says Mangione wrote that he had decided to shoot Thompson because using a bomb "could kill innocents."
- The 'bean-counter convention': According to the New York Times' sources, Mangione wrote: "What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It's targeted, precise, and doesn't risk innocents."
- A Faraday bag: Police say Mangione was carrying a ghost gun and a suppressor when he was arrested, along with a fake ID and thousands of dollars in cash. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told CBS New York on Tuesday that investigators also found something called a Faraday Bag. "You can put your phone in there so we can't track your phone. It doesn't transmit a signal. It blocks the signal," Kenny said. "In essence, it's like if you wrapped your phone in aluminum foil and put it in a bag."
- His steps after New York: The Wall Street Journal reports that investigators are trying to track Mangione's movements in the days between the shooting and his arrest in Altoona. Police believe he made a stop in Philadelphia before traveling to Pittsburgh.
- Defense could be tricky: Prominent New York City defense lawyer Ben Brafman tells the Times that the "overwhelming" amount of evidence could leave Mangione, who is contesting extradition to New York, little room to mount a defense at trial. "This was a rather brazen act of violence," Brafman says. "Given that there doesn't seem to be an inch of Manhattan that isn't covered in video recording devices, it's hard to explain away what happened." He adds, however, that it might be difficult for prosecutors to find jurors with positive views of health insurers.
