Report: Mangione Detailed His Plans in Notebook

"I haven't seen any evidence that they have the right guy," Thomas Dickey, a lawyer for Luigi Mangione, said Tuesday. The NYPD says otherwise. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Wednesday that the gun found on the 26-year-old is a match for the shell casings found at the site where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in Manhattan a week ago. She added that Mangione's fingerprints match those on a water bottle and protein bar wrapper found near the scene; they were purchased by the gunman from a coffee shop prior to the shooting. More:

A notebook: A law enforcement source tells CNN that in addition to a handwritten 262-word "manifesto," Mangione was also carrying a spiral notebook detailing his plans when he was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday. The source says the notebook included "to-do lists" connected to the CEO's shooting. The source says Mangione wrote that he had decided to shoot Thompson because using a bomb "could kill innocents."