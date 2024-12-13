France Has Its 4th Prime Minister of the Year

France is ending 2024 the way it started it—with a new prime minister. French President Emmanuel Macron named centrist ally Francois Bayrou as prime minister on Friday, the AP reports. A historic parliamentary vote ousted the previous government last week after Michel Barnier had been in office for just 91 days. Bayrou, 73, a crucial partner in Macron's centrist alliance, has been a well-known figure in French politics for decades. His political experience is seen as key in efforts to restore stability as no single party holds a majority at the National Assembly. Bayrou was recently cleared in a case alleging embezzlement of European Parliament funds. Macron vowed last week to remain in office until his term ends in 2027.

Bayrou is France's fourth prime minister this year. Elisabeth Borne resigned in early January amid political turmoil over immigration. Her successor, Gabriel Attal, stepped down in September, two months after snap elections left no faction in control of the government. "Appointed by the president as the constitution dictates, the prime minister can nonetheless only function with the support of parliament," says Hugh Schofield at the BBC. He notes that since "the National Assembly is crippled by the same three-bloc impasse as it has been since July—with no possible change before July 2025," few believe that Bayrou will be able to "extricate the country from its crisis of government."