Morgan Wallen Sentenced in Chair-Tossing Case

Morgan Wallen is facing the music this week for a brouhaha last spring at a Tennessee bar. The AP reports that the 31-year-old country star pleaded "conditionally guilty" on Thursday to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment after hurling a chair in April from the rooftop of the 6-story Chief's bar in Nashville, narrowly missing two cops standing on the ground below. For his crime, Wallen, who appeared in court with his attorney, was hit with a seven-day stay at a DUI education facility, as well as two years' supervised probation.

The Tennessean—which notes the charges were pleaded down from the original three felony counts for reckless endangerment, plus a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct—adds that Wallen will also have to fork over court fees and a $350 fine. Per the arrest affidavit in the case, Wallen threw a chair off the rooftop of the bar, owned by fellow country star Eric Church, around 11pm local time on April 7. The piece of furniture landed just 3 feet away from the pair of police officers, who entered the bar, interviewed witnesses, and viewed security footage to determine Wallen was the person responsible.

According to Judge Cynthia Chappell, the cops who were almost hit agreed to Wallen's conditional plea, per NewsChannel 5. "Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement," said his lawyer, Worrick Robinson, per the AP. "Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved."

Wallen didn't speak after the brief 10-minute sentencing hearing. Nearly two weeks after the incident, Wallen tweeted on X, "I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility." Robinson added that Wallen, who was recently named the Country Music Association Awards' entertainer of the year, "remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation," per the AP. (More Morgan Wallen stories.)