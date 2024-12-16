2 Arrested Over Drone Flying 'Dangerously Close' to Boston Airport

Two men were arrested after a drone flew "dangerously close" to Boston's Logan Airport Saturday, authorities say. A city police officer detected an "Unmanned Aircraft System" flying too close to the airport in the afternoon, CNN reports. Advanced monitoring technology was used to figure out where the drone was, where its operators were, and its flight history. The operators were determined to be on an island in Boston Harbor known as Long Island, which is mostly uninhabited. Police from the Harbor Patrol unit were sent there and found three people inside the closed Long Island Health Campus, the Boston Herald reports. One fled, but two—one of whom allegedly had a drone inside his backpack—were captured.