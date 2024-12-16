Foreign Students Advised to Return to US Early

Colleges across the US are advising foreign students on winter break to adjust their travel plans and be back on campus before Jan. 20, reports NPR. The date is no coincidence: It happens to be President-elect Trump's inauguration, and Trump has promised a crackdown on immigration. "While there's no certainty such orders will be issued, the safest way to avoid any challenges is to be physically present in the U.S. before the Spring semester" starts, reads an email sent out by the University of Southern California, per Axios. The outlet counts at least 10 major universities that have sent similar warnings.