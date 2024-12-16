Assad Breaks His Silence: Fleeing Syria Wasn't My Idea

Bashar al-Assad has spoken out for the first time since he fled Syria—and he says his exit from the country he ruled with an iron fist for nearly 25 years wasn't his idea. In an online statement, Assad says he first went to a Russian base on the coast when militants stormed the capital of Damascus, reports the AP. The plan was to fight from there, but he says the base itself in the coastal province of Latakia soon came under attack, too. At that point, the Russians flew him to Moscow. "I did not leave the country as part of a plan as it was reported earlier," Assad said.