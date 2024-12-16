Cops: Boy, 16, Confessed to Killing His Family

On Sunday, New Mexico State Police announced that four bodies had been found in a Valencia County home the previous day, the victims fatally gunned down—and that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with those deaths, reports the AP . Per a Sunday statement from the NMSP, the Valencia County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call around 3:30am on Saturday from the teen, identified as Diego Leyva, who informed the dispatcher that he'd killed his family.

"When deputies arrived, Diego walked out of the Belen residence with his hands in the air and was extremely intoxicated," the police statement notes, though it adds that the boy was taken into custody without incident. Authorities say when they entered the residence, a handgun was found on the kitchen table, and four individuals were dead of apparent gunshot wounds. The victims have been identified as Leonardo Leyva, 42; Adriana Bencomo, 35, a local volunteer firefighter; Adrian Leyva, 16; and Alexander Leyva, 14.

NBC News notes that the victims' "relationships to one another and the suspect were not immediately available." Police say Diego Leyva has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the case, though he was first transported to a nearby hospital so he could sober up. After being medically cleared, he was booked into Albuquerque's Juvenile Justice Center, per the NMSP. An investigation is ongoing. (More New Mexico stories.)