At Syria's Infamous Prison, Scenes of Hope, Despair

One of the first things militant groups did upon taking control in Syria was to open prisons and free tens of thousands of Bashar al-Assad's political enemies. That includes the most notorious military prison of all, the Saydnaya facility on the outskirts of Damascus. Coverage:

Amnesty International famously described the prison several years ago as a "human slaughterhouse." Another human rights group, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, estimates that 30,000 detainees were killed inside Saydnaya between 2011 and July of this year, reports the New York Times.