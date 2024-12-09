World / Syria At Syria's Infamous Prison, Scenes of Hope, Despair Reporters able to visit Saydnaya facility near Damascus By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 9, 2024 3:10 PM CST Copied People walk into the basement of the infamous Saydnaya military prison, just north of Damascus, Syria, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) See 7 more photos One of the first things militant groups did upon taking control in Syria was to open prisons and free tens of thousands of Bashar al-Assad's political enemies. That includes the most notorious military prison of all, the Saydnaya facility on the outskirts of Damascus. Coverage: Amnesty International famously described the prison several years ago as a "human slaughterhouse." Another human rights group, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, estimates that 30,000 detainees were killed inside Saydnaya between 2011 and July of this year, reports the New York Times. Thousands of Syrians have flocked to the prison hoping to find loved ones, or at least a record of their detention. The Washington Post reports that the fates of more than 100,000 people across Syria who were detained under Assad remain unknown. The BBC sums things up: "In Saydnaya, torture, sexual assault and mass execution were the fate of thousands. Many never re-emerged, with their families often not knowing for many years whether they were alive or dead." Videos that have emerged show frightened, disbelieving inmates being freed from cramped, decrepit cells, per the Guardian. In one case, a small child was being held with his mother. Rebel fighters who took a reporter on a tour described three wings, each of which specialized in a different type of torture. Human rights groups have said the practice was common. Reports from freed prisoners circulated about people kept in hidden underground cells, and the civil defense group known as the White Helmets was investigating, reports the BBC. (More Syria stories.) See 7 more photos Report an error