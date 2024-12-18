A Honda-Nissan Merger Might Be Imminent

A merger might be in store for Japan's second- and third-largest carmakers. Honda and Nissan on Wednesday confirmed reports that they are in talks about ways to work more closely together. Sources previously told the New York Times the two automakers are considering a merger, though the AP reports that in confirming the reports, Honda and Nissan downplayed just how close they are to firming up a decision to merge. In the Wall Street Journal's telling, the companies confirmed they are in discussions about future collaborations, and that a merger is one possibility. More:

The companies have already been collaborating this year, working on electric vehicle development along with Mitsubishi (about 25% of which is owned by Nissan). Reports indicate Mitsubishi may also be a part of the talks between Honda and Nissan.