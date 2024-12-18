Wisconsin School Shooter Had 'Unsettled' Childhood

Police are still working to piece together the motive of the 15-year-old girl who killed two and injured six more at a Christian school in Wisconsin Monday and haven't said much about their suspicions, but details are starting to trickle out about her background. Court records paint a picture of what the Washington Post refers to as an "unsettled childhood" after her parents divorced, leading to a schedule that had her at times moving from one parent's household to the other's every two or three days. The records show her parents married in 2011, about two years after she was born, divorced in 2014, then remarried in 2017 and divorced again in 2020. They then briefly remarried a final time before divorcing a third time in 2021, with the judge noting the ex-couple had been "admonished concerning remarriage."