Taco Bell's New Menu Item Is Not Very Mexican

Taco Bell is about to wade into sacred territory—the domain of chicken nuggets lorded over by competitors like McDonald's, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A. Per a release , the Mexican-themed fast-food chain said that starting Thursday, it will offer its Crispy Chicken Nuggets, described as a limited-time menu item that "[defies] traditional nugget norms with a crunchy tortilla chip breading for maximum crisp and flavor in every all-white meat chicken bite."

The new nuggets come in five- or 10-piece options, with a choice of three dipping sauces: a tomato-based Bell Sauce, Jalapeno Honey Mustard, and Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, which merges Taco Bell's famous hot sauce and Hidden Valley's ranch dressing. Meals featuring the nugs range from about $4 to nearly $11, depending on location.

Quartz notes that Taco Bell's move into the "highly competitive" chicken nuggets arena comes at a moment when consumers are gravitating toward healthier menu options, including by choosing chicken over red meat. Says Taco Bell CMO Taylor Montgomery, "in a world dominated by chicken cravings, it was time to show the world how Taco Bell does chicken nuggets—unexpected and undeniably bold." Wondering how your palate will react? People has some thoughts after a taste test. (More Taco Bell stories.)