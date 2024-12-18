Say Goody-Bye to Sam Goody

There are exactly two remaining Sam Goody stores in the US. But soon, there will be none. The music and entertainment retailer will close its remaining brick-and-mortar stores at the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville, Ohio, and the Rogue Valley Mall in Medford, Oregon, in the new year, according to reports. It's not yet clear which store will be the last one standing. The Ohio location, which opened in 1980, is expected to close sometime in February, store manager Rick Polanski tells the Intelligencer . No closing date has been given for the Oregon location.

Polanski, who has been on staff for 43 years, says the internet reduced demand for albums and movies you could hold in your hands. "We were a $2 million store at one point, but times have changed and there's nothing I can do about it," he says. Sam Goody counted 1,300 locations across the country at its peak, but was down to 320 in 1991 when its founder, Sam "Goody" Gutowitz, died, per Rolling Stone. The St. Clairsville and Medford locations have been the last two in the US since 2022. (More retailers stories.)