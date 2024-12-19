MacKenzie Scott Reveals Her $2B in Donations for 2024

Billionaire author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott acknowledged another $2 billion in donations in a blog post on Wednesday, bringing the total she's given away since 2019 to $19.2 billion, the AP reports. About 75% of this year's donations went to "nonprofits that support the economic security and opportunity of people who are struggling by improving access to affordable housing, jobs that provide stability for themselves and their families, child development and post-secondary education, healthcare, and financial counseling, business coaching, and low-interest rate loans focused on increasing economic potential and building wealth," Scott wrote. "The others support well-being through other means, such as work on human rights and natural resources conservation."

Most of Scott's wealth comes from shares of Amazon that she received when she divorced the company's founder, Jeff Bezos. Forbes estimates her current wealth to be $31.7 billion, even after giving away her money for five years. Scott, who does not comment on her giving beyond the rare post on her website, has shaken up the nonprofit sector with her embrace of "trust-based philanthropy," providing big grants with no strings attached to over 2,450 nonprofits. In 2024, she also gave repeat gifts to several organizations—something of a new development in her giving, which has set a high bar for how much and how fast megadonors can give. Two organizations, CAMFED, which supports girls education in Africa, and Undue Medical Debt, which was formerly called RIP Medical Debt, both got third donations from Scott this year.

Grantees say that when Scott's team notifies them of grants they say not to expect additional support. So it was a surprise for Shaun Donovan, CEO of the affordable housing organization Enterprise Community Partners, when he got the news of a second, $65 million donation. His organization had received $50 million from Scott in 2020, making them one of the nonprofits that has received the most funding from Scott, based on grant data made public on Yield Giving. See the full list for 2024 on Scott's blog post, which also revealed new information about how she's managing her wealth, here.