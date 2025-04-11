Shooting Painting Bumps Obama Portrait at White House

A painting of President Trump raising his fist to the crowd after the shooting at a Pennsylvania campaign rally has gone up in a prime spot at the White House. The image apparently bumped the portrait of President Obama, the Hill reports, that was at the bottom of the Grand Staircase. The Obama portrait was moved across the Grand Foyer, supplanting George W. Bush; that portrait was rehung near the one of his father at a staircase nearby, per CNN . White House tradition calls for displaying portraits of the two most recent presidents in the foyer, per the AP .

The new painting shows a moment just after an attempt on Trump's life in July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania: After the shot was fired, and Trump suffered a wound to his ear, he threw his fist up. The art appears to be based on the iconic photo taken by AP photographer Evan Vucci, per USA Today. The Trump administration is involved in a court battle with the AP after barring its journalists from White House grounds. A social media post about the painting did not mention the photographer, the AP, or the artist who painted the new portrait. White House staffer Dan Scavino posted side-by-side photos on X showing the Obama and Trump paintings. (More President Trump stories.)