With WNBA Draft Looming, Salaries Are Again in Spotlight

Paige Bueckers may soon redefine rookie earnings in the WNBA as discussions heat up around player salaries. As the projected top draft pick, the UConn star is expected to be the top pick in Monday's WNBA draft, in which case she'd earn a base salary of roughly $78,000—a couple thousand more than what Caitlin Clark, the previous top pick, earned last year. In fact, Sports Illustrated notes that as long as Bueckers is among the top four picks, she'll make more than Clark's 2025 salary by a "whopping $765."

Talks are ongoing between the league and the players union as the current collective-bargaining agreement approaches its expiration next season. Napheesa Collier, the union's VP, said they were requesting "a bigger cut" of revenue share, "like more equitable to what the men's revenue share is." Collier notes that while a lockout is undesirable, players are prepared "for any possibility." The WNBA's recent 11-year media rights deal, effective next year, promises at least $200 million annually and could boost salaries in the new agreement. However, rookie contracts won't change this year.

Bueckers, who SI notes is expected to be picked up by the Dallas Wings, is known for her high "NIL" (name, image, likeness) valuations and already holds deals with major brands like Nike and Gatorade. These partnerships are expected to carry into her professional career, potentially increasing her overall earnings to $500,000 with bonuses and marketing deals. In contrast, the new 3x3 Unrivaled league, backed by Collier and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, has set a high bar with average salaries exceeding $220,000, drawing positive reviews from players.

That league's earnings structure will likely influence future collective-bargaining agreement negotiations. Meanwhile, the wage gap between WNBA and NBA players remains vast. The NBA's revenues reached over $10 billion last year, aided by an 11-year $76 billion media rights deal. In comparison, the WNBA secures $60 million annually from broadcast deals.