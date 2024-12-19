3 More Guantanamo Detainees Repatriated

The US has transferred two Malaysian detainees at the Guantanamo Bay US military prison to their home country, after they pleaded guilty to charges related to deadly 2002 bombings in Bali and agreed to testify against the alleged ringleader of that and other attacks, the Pentagon said Wednesday. The transfers leave 27 detainees in custody at the US naval base, the AP reports.

The transfers, and the repatriation Tuesday of a Kenyan man who'd been held at Guantanamo for 17 years without charge, come as rights groups and others push the Biden administration to end the detention of more than a dozen other men held there without charge, and amid uncertainty over the incoming Trump administration's plans for Guantanamo.