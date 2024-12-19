US / Guantanamo Bay 3 More Guantanamo Detainees Repatriated There are 27 detainees remaining, including 15 who are awaiting release By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Dec 19, 2024 1:00 AM CST Copied In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by US military officials, the control tower is seen through the razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) The US has transferred two Malaysian detainees at the Guantanamo Bay US military prison to their home country, after they pleaded guilty to charges related to deadly 2002 bombings in Bali and agreed to testify against the alleged ringleader of that and other attacks, the Pentagon said Wednesday. The transfers leave 27 detainees in custody at the US naval base, the AP reports. The transfers, and the repatriation Tuesday of a Kenyan man who'd been held at Guantanamo for 17 years without charge, come as rights groups and others push the Biden administration to end the detention of more than a dozen other men held there without charge, and amid uncertainty over the incoming Trump administration's plans for Guantanamo. Prosecutors say Mohammed Farik bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir bin Lep worked for years with Encep Nurjaman, known as Hambali, an Indonesian leader of al-Qaida affiliate Jemaah Islamiya. That includes helping Nurjaman escape capture after Oct. 12, 2002 bombings that killed 202 people at two night spots in Bali, US officials said. The two men entered guilty pleas to conspiracy and other charges in January. Their transfer comes after they provided testimony that prosecutors plan to use in the future against Nurjaman, the alleged mastermind, the Pentagon said in a statement. Nurjaman is in custody in Guantanamo awaiting resumption of pre-trial hearings in January involving the Bali bombings and other attacks. On Tuesday, US authorities repatriated a Kenyan man , Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu, after 17 years at Guantanamo without charge. His release leaves 15 other never-charged men awaiting release. The US says it is searching for suitable countries willing to take them. Many are from Yemen, a country split by war and dominated by an Iranian-allied militant group. Another three detainees being held indefinitely have not been recommended for transfer. Just two of the men at Guantanamo are serving sentences. US prosecution of seven others currently facing charges has been slowed by legal obstacles—including those presented by the torture of the men in their first years under CIA custody—and logistical difficulties. (More Guantanamo Bay stories.) Report an error