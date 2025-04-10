US-China Friction Only Gets Worse

When President Trump paused additional tariffs on much of the world Wednesday, he excluded China from the break. Those hoping the US and China might follow up with a separate deal on Thursday have been disappointed. In fact, things have only gotten worse on that front:

The White House clarified on Thursday that US tariffs on China now total 145%, not 125% as had been in wide circulation, reports CNBC. Trump's most recent executive order raised them to 125%, but that's on top of the initial 20% tariff Trump imposed when he cited fentanyl trafficking.