US-China Friction Only Gets Worse

Stock market craters again after Wednesday's rise
Posted Apr 10, 2025 11:05 AM CDT
US-China Friction Grows, and Markets Tank Again
President Trump speaks in the Oval Office on Wednesday in Washington.   (Pool via AP)

When President Trump paused additional tariffs on much of the world Wednesday, he excluded China from the break. Those hoping the US and China might follow up with a separate deal on Thursday have been disappointed. In fact, things have only gotten worse on that front:

  • The White House clarified on Thursday that US tariffs on China now total 145%, not 125% as had been in wide circulation, reports CNBC. Trump's most recent executive order raised them to 125%, but that's on top of the initial 20% tariff Trump imposed when he cited fentanyl trafficking.

  • China, of course, keeps raising its own tariffs on American goods in response and has pledged to "fight to the end." A New York Times analysis attempts to figure out where the "end" might be, but answers are elusive. "It is not clear who will blink first," the story observes, but "one thing is certain: The looming disruption to the flow of billions of dollars worth of goods between China and the United States, as well as the trade that often passes through other countries, will have a devastating impact on both economies and their trading partners."
  • One economic analyst interviewed by the Times warned that "you can't model this" and wonders, "Are countries going to have to choose between the US and China?" On that front, the AP reports that Beijing already has begun reaching out to other nations, particularly those in Europe. "A just cause receives support from many," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday. "The US cannot win the support of the people and will end in failure."
  • As the friction continues, the US stock market was plunging once again after Wednesday's historic increases. The Dow was down more than 1,300 points, or 3.3%, in the late morning, while the S&P 500 was off 4% and the Nasdaq 4.7%. Wall Street's "fear gauge," aka the CBOE Volatility Index, was rising again, though it remains below the levels from earlier in the week, notes the Wall Street Journal.
  • A story in the Washington Post offers additional context, nothing that the US-China trade fight alone is potentially catastrophic, even if Trump did suspend penalties elsewhere. "Everyone is breathing a sigh of relief ... but if we'd just started with just 100-plus percent tariffs with the world's two largest economies, we'd be saying we're in a global trade war the likes of which we have not seen in decades‚" says Josh Lipsky of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center. "If these tariffs were to stay on at this level ... the recession risks are still high, in part because there's still so much uncertainty."
