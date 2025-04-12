The 10 Richest Cities in the World

One way to define a rich city is to count how many rich people live there. Conde Nast Traveler draws from the latest data to anoint New York City the richest in the world, given that it has more than 380,000 millionaires (up 45% in a year) and 66 billionaires in its environs. The stats come from Henley & Partners and the wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth. The top 10, including the number of millionaires and billionaires: