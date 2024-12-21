Longform / President Biden Report Suggests Biden Aides Shielded His Decline Wall Street Journal reports on how a 'diminished' president was protected By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 21, 2024 4:35 PM CST Copied President Biden attends the NATO Summit in Washington on July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) The Wall Street Journal is out with a deeply reported story about how aides to President Biden have gone to unusual lengths to manage what the piece describes as his "diminished" capabilities throughout his presidency. "Presidents always have gatekeepers," reads the story. "But in Biden's case, the walls around him were higher and the controls greater, according to Democratic lawmakers, donors and aides who worked for Biden and other administrations. There were limits over who Biden spoke with, limits on what they said to him and limits around the sources of information he consumed." Aides, for example, routinely kept negative stories from him. Biden would have "good days and bad days," and his schedule would be adjusted on the fly accordingly. In one notable example of the Biden firewall, Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, then chair of the House Armed Services Committee, says he was rebuffed in 2021 when he sought a one-on-one phone call with the president to raise concerns about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which would later prove to be disastrous. Another example: Biden was prepped extensively before being interviewed by a special counsel over the handling of classified documents, but during the interview he "couldn't recall lines that his team had previously discussed with him," per the story. The special counsel would later describe Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory." Read the full story, which notes that all of the above collapsed when Biden stumbled repeatedly in his debate with Donald Trump. (More President Biden stories.) Stories to sink your teeth into. Get our roundup of longform stories every Saturday. Sign up Report an error