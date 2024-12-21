Report Suggests Biden Aides Shielded His Decline

The Wall Street Journal is out with a deeply reported story about how aides to President Biden have gone to unusual lengths to manage what the piece describes as his "diminished" capabilities throughout his presidency.

"Presidents always have gatekeepers," reads the story. "But in Biden's case, the walls around him were higher and the controls greater, according to Democratic lawmakers, donors and aides who worked for Biden and other administrations. There were limits over who Biden spoke with, limits on what they said to him and limits around the sources of information he consumed." Aides, for example, routinely kept negative stories from him.