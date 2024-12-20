With All Stores Closing Now, Party City Cuts Off Workers

Party City has been unable to overcome its financial challenges, its chief executives told employees Friday, especially the inflation that has increased costs and reduced consumer spending. So the company is turning the lights out in its more than 700 stores immediately, reports CNN, which watched the video meeting. Employees were informed that Friday was their last day, that there would be no severance pay, and that their benefits are ending. "It's really important for you to know that we've done everything possible that we could to try to avoid this outcome," Barry Litwin told them.