Tesla's April Numbers in Europe Were Dreadful

Tesla's sales in Europe continued to decline sharply in April, according to new registration data released Tuesday. The UK saw only 512 new Teslas registered, marking a 62% drop from a year prior. Declines were even steeper in Denmark (down at least 67%), the Netherlands (down at least 74%), and Sweden (down 81%). The data, compiled by national automobile associations, show drops of 36% or more in eight of Europe's ten biggest EV markets—Germany, Belgium, France, and Spain round out the group—compared to last April.

The New York Times zeroes in specifically on Britain and Germany, noting Tesla sales hit their lowest point in both countries in more than two years, despite the fact that both countries say the total number of electric vehicles sold in April increased. Chinese EV maker BYD saw a 755% increase in sales in Germany in April, and a 311% surge in Britain.

The ongoing slump comes despite Tesla introducing a revamped Model Y, its most popular SUV, in the region, though the rollout has been a partial one. Production line changes at Tesla's global assembly plants, including its facility in Germany, reportedly disrupted output earlier this year and are being cited as a factor in what were the company's weakest quarterly sales since 2022, reports Bloomberg. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)