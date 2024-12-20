'Best Christmas Present Ever' for MH370 Families

More than a decade after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished over the Indian Ocean, and years after the last searches for it were called off, a new hunt has been greenlit. Per the BBC , the Malaysian government has approved a "no find, no fee" deal with Ocean Infinity, the US-based marine exploration firm that carried out a failed three-month search for the missing plane in 2018 after a multinational search had ended the previous year, per the AP . Under the $70 million new arrangement given the thumb's-up by Malaysia's Cabinet, Ocean Infinity will get paid only if it finds the wreckage. The Wall Street Journal notes the search has been approved for 18 months.

"The proposed new search area, identified by Ocean Infinity, is based on the latest information and data analyses conducted by experts and researchers," Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Friday, per the AP, adding, "The company's proposal is credible." The arrangement was agreed upon "in principle" only—meaning details still have to be hashed out and finalized, likely in early 2025. Teasing new evidence that it says would make a third search worthwhile, Ocean Infinity reupped its push last year to find the missing aircraft, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The new search will cover nearly 6,000 square miles in the southern section of the Indian Ocean, where pieces of debris believed to be from the plane have popped up over the years. Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Plunkett calls the development "great news," per the BBC. Family members of the 239 people on board also expressed relief that efforts to find their loved ones may soon be starting up again. "[It] feels like the best Christmas present ever," says Jacquita Gonzales, wife of MH370's inflight supervisor, Patrick Gomes. (More MH370 stories.)