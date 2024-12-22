Sorting Trash Incorrectly? One City Will Publicly Call You Out

Japan has long been a leader in waste reduction, and now one city there is upping the ante for offenders of stringent trash rules. The BBC reports that come March, Fukushima will out people who shirk waste-disposal guidelines by naming and shaming them publicly. While the practice has been used against businesses in the past, Fukushima will be the first to call out residents by adding them to a government website after a warning period. "There is nothing illegal about publicizing malicious waste generators who do not abide by the rules and do not follow the city's guidance and advisory," say local authorities.

Fukushima's trash-disposal guidelines require residents to separate their garbage into categories, including combustibles, non-combustibles, and recyclables—while some items such as old furniture require a scheduled pickup. Currently, workers place violation stickers on improperly sorted bags, requiring residents to correct the issue before the next pickup is scheduled. "The improper disposal of waste is a major concern as it deteriorates the living environment of local residents," said the department, adding that it results in more rubbish going to the landfill, "which imposes a burden on future generations."

Some of the methods in place to reduce waste and promote recycling can get pretty meticulous. In Kamikatsu, which is often cited as a zero waste model, the village boasts an 80% recycling rate and uses 45 different receptacles to sort trash, according to Core 77—and though they aren't publicly named for breaking the rules, residents write their names on their trash bags. Meanwhile, Japan met its goals of reducing food waste eight years early this year, according to Nippon.com. (A newfangled form of plastic recycling is called a "delusion.")