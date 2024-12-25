Victory Sets Chiefs Up for Super Bowl Run

The Chiefs' 29-10 thumping of the Steelers on Wednesday—marked by Patrick Mahomes' three touchdown passes—did several things for the defending Super Bowl champions. The victory in Pittsburgh clinched the top seed in the AFC for Kansas City, CBS Sports reports, meaning that the Chiefs will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs and home field advantage the rest of the way. It also means the team won't play another game that matters for more than three weeks, allowing time for any aching players to recover or otherwise rest up.

The game presented a second chance to Netflix, which had streaming problems in its NFL debut as well as its live production of the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight on Nov. 14. There were fewer complaints this time, per the AP. Although the streaming Wednesday was free of glitches, there was an unscheduled moment of reflection at the beginning: The program opened with 10 seconds of silence, apparently because studio host Kay Adams' microphone wasn't turned on. NFL Media posted on X that viewers in more than 200 countries watched at least part of the game. The top seed in the NFC has not been decided; the Detroit Lions are in the lead, per CBS.